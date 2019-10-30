Finn Balor: ‘I’m Ready to Wrestle the Way I Want to Wrestle Again’

– The Orlando Sentinel recently interviewed NXT Superstar Finn Balor, who discussed his return to NXT. Below are some highlights.

Finn Balor on being tired of being the squeaky clean Finn Balor: “Nothing changes if nothing changes. I was tired of the squeaky-clean version of Finn Balor and decided to stop playing ball with everyone. I’m ready to wrestle the way I want to wrestle again.”

Balor on re-evaluating his career: “I needed to re-evaluate where I was and my career goals. I wanted to get back to my true character. … You have to go through the valleys to get to the peaks.”

His thoughts on NXT: “To me, NXT is the most pure form of wrestling on the planet. I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, ever since I was home watching Adrian Neville and Bo Dallas during the time I was wrestling in Japan. NXT isn’t about the show, all the explosions and bells and whistles and Hollywood. This is Broadway.”

Balor on the reaction to his attack on Gargano: “There wasn’t a big pop for it. It was mostly shock and silence. … You want a reaction, but the beauty of what we do is to upset your emotions and create something real. That’s what we did.”

Balor on this being his time: “I spent 20 years getting my a– beat in gyms to get to this point. I paid my penance. This whole evolution has been a long time coming, and now it’s my time.”