WWE News: Finn Balor Gets Nasty Contusion At Live Event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Promote Olympics, WWE Looks At Build to Uso vs. Uso
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
– Finn Balor suffered a nasty bruise and lump on his head during a WWE live event, which he called an “easter egg” on Twitter.
Easter Egg pic.twitter.com/uOBhgtQ9TK
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 1, 2024
– Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are promoting the Summer Olympics in France for the USA Network on Tiktok:
@usanetwork Prêts pour les Jeux Olympiques d'été 2024 et #WrestleMania ♬ original sound – USA Network
– WWE has shared a new video looking at the build for the match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at Wrestlemania.