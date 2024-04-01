wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Gets Nasty Contusion At Live Event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Promote Olympics, WWE Looks At Build to Uso vs. Uso

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Finn Balor suffered a nasty bruise and lump on his head during a WWE live event, which he called an “easter egg” on Twitter.

– Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are promoting the Summer Olympics in France for the USA Network on Tiktok:

@usanetwork Prêts pour les Jeux Olympiques d'été 2024 et #WrestleMania ♬ original sound – USA Network

– WWE has shared a new video looking at the build for the match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at Wrestlemania.

