WWE News: Finn Balor Intends to Right the Wrongs of His First IC Title Reign, Post-WrestleMania Raw Highlights

– On last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor defended is newly won Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn. Following the show, he spoke to WWE in a backstage interview on the win and his second reign with the belt. According to Balor, he plans on proving he’s in the same category as the all-time great Intercontinental champions such as Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels. Balor stated the following:

“Obviously, my first Intercontinental Championship reign didn’t go exactly as planned. This reign I intend on righting all those wrongs. When I look back at history, I look back at all the great Intercontinental Champions like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Razor Ramon. I intend to prove that I do belong in the same category as all those legends. I’m going to be a fighting champion.”

You can check out that video below. Finn Balor won the title last Sunday at WrestleMania 35 against Bobby Lashley.

