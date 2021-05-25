Finn Balor Reflects On Moving From WWE Main Roster To NXT, Talks NXT Title Rematch With Karrion Kross

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor discussed moving from the WWE main roster back to NXT, his NXT title rematch with Karrion Kross, and much more. Here are some highlights from what Finn Balor had to say:

Finn Balor on moving from the WWE main roster back to NXT and how he views the move a year and a half later: “The office came to me and said, ‘Hey, we know you need a little time to regroup and refocus, and we could use your help in NXT. Would you be open to the option of returning there for a little while? Maybe it’s three months. Maybe it’s six months. But you recalibrate your character and then go back to Raw or SmackDown.’ Three months turned into six months, turned into winning the title, turned to a year and a half now. I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been a great learning experience for me.”

On his rematch with Karrion Kross on tonight’s NXT and Kross’s potential as a top star: “I really had no idea what to expect when I stepped in the ring with him. I knew he was strong. I knew he was talented. I knew he had a lot of potential. When I was in the ring with him, when we locked up, I knew this guy has it. On every level. I’m eagerly looking forward to the rematch on NXT. And I’m looking forward to it for a lot more reasons than I was the first one. The first one I knew there was gonna be a big match aura, obviously. Two entrances, the similar stories of relinquished titles, came back, now fighting over the same title, and it had a built-in story. Now I’m just looking forward to the fact that I just get to wrestle him again because I think he’s got all the tools. He’s gonna be a huge star in the future.”