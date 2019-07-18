Finn Balor’s ‘Demon’ Not Likely For Summerslam

As we previously reported, Bray Wyatt finally made his in-ring return on RAW this past Monday, showing up as “The Fiend” and attacking Finn Balor. This would seem to suggest a match between Wyatt and Balor at Summerslam and according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is indeed the case. However, the report notes that Balor will not be taking on the persona of the Demon in order to battle Wyatt’s ‘Fiend’.

Balor has reportedly asked for some time off from WWE and will begin his hiatus from the company after Summerslam.