FIP Alumnus Kevin “Cyborg” Donofrio Passes Away

Kevin Donofrio, who was known for his work in Jimmy Hart’s XWF as Drezden in the early 2000s, has reportedly passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Donofrio has passed as confirmed by Florida promoter Ron Niemi. There is no word on the cause of death at this time. He was 59.

Niemi said in a statement:

“Kevin was an extremely successful businessman in the Tampa area and was also a very accomplished Greco Roman and freestyle wrestler after his time in pro wrestling. I haven’t seen Kevin in many years but he was always a very nice guy to be around and he will be missed by many.”

Donofrio grew up as a fan of wrestling and joined the industry after competing in amateur wrestling in college. He was trained by Steve Keirn and worked in FIP as well as NWA Florida and Future of Wrestling as Cyborg. He won the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship in 2001 and the promotion’s Tag Team Championship with B. Brian Blair, as well as having a short run with the FOW International Championship in 1999.

Donofrio also worked for Jimmy Hart’s XWF, which was a short-lived attempt to build a successor to WCW after WWE bought that company from AOL/Time Warner. In the XWF he was known as Drezden. After the XWF closed down he returned to FIP and NWA Florida, working his last match in April of 2004.

After he retired from professional wrestling, Donofrio returned to amateur wrestling and was successful, winning Greco/Roman and Freestyle Titles for USA Master’s Wrestling in December 2004 at the age of 42.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Donofrio.