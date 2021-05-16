Fire n Flava Become Two-Time Knockouts Tag Team Champions At Impact Under Siege

Fire ‘n’ Flava are now two-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions after winning the titles back at Under Siege tonight. The team defeated Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace after Grace was hit with a frog splash for the pin. This ends Ellering and Grace’s run with the belts at eighteen days, after they won them at Rebellion last month. You can follow along with our live coverage of Under Siege here.