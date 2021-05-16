wrestling / News
Fire n Flava Become Two-Time Knockouts Tag Team Champions At Impact Under Siege
Fire ‘n’ Flava are now two-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions after winning the titles back at Under Siege tonight. The team defeated Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace after Grace was hit with a frog splash for the pin. This ends Ellering and Grace’s run with the belts at eighteen days, after they won them at Rebellion last month. You can follow along with our live coverage of Under Siege here.
.@RachaelEllering PLANTS @HoganKnowsBest3 with a spinebuster. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/AvNmjYrgtl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@JordynneGrace is tossing @HoganKnowsBest3 all over the ring. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/Ytw4qBslU4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
Double team suplex by @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/mOTtc3wWs7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@JordynneGrace and @RachaelEllering have found incredible chemistry as a team in such a short period. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/ypDZ2f4Wbk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
SLICED BREAD ON THE FLOOR! #UnderSiege @HoganKnowsBest3 pic.twitter.com/g5kctMxWdw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/kuKdPU98r6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
