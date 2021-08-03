Fire N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Added To This Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s edition of Impact on AXS TV, as it’ll be Fire N Flava (Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan) squaring off with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in tag team action.

Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s Impact:

* Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and Frankie Kazarian

* Number One Contender’s Match for the X-Division Title: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

* Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson

* Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace