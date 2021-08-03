wrestling / News
Fire N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Added To This Week’s Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s edition of Impact on AXS TV, as it’ll be Fire N Flava (Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan) squaring off with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in tag team action.
Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s Impact:
* Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and Frankie Kazarian
* Number One Contender’s Match for the X-Division Title: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju
* Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson
* Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace
.@RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 face @JordynneGrace and @RachaelEllering THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XVJfEAWz1E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 3, 2021
