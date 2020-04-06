wrestling / News
Killer Kross, Tommy Dreamer, Nikki Cross, Others React To Wyatt vs. Cena Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36
The wrestling world seemed to enjoy the bizarre Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, with the likes of Killer Kross, Tommy Dreamer, Zack Ryder, Nikki Cross, and more all reacting positively to it.
Holy hell!!! #FireflyFunhouseMatch was stunning. Couldn’t take my eyes away. Absolutely captivating. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c4dE097JXu
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 6, 2020
I don’t know what the hell I just watched…but I loved it. #FireflyFunhouseMatch #WrestleMania
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 6, 2020
That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania
— 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 6, 2020
OMG. That’s all I got folks. Omg. #Wrestlemania36 #FiendVsCena
— Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) April 6, 2020
How do you describe that to somebody??
— Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 6, 2020
THAT WAS AMAZING!!! #FireflyFunHouse
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 6, 2020
I need MORE!! That was awesome! Fiend/Cena
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 6, 2020
My mind is blown….. #fireflyfunhouse #Wrestlemania
— Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) April 6, 2020
Legit i thoroughly enjoyed that Fire Fly Funhouse match. I had no idea what to expect, but that was pretty cool.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 6, 2020
Well Dusty Rhodes always said we are making movies@JohnCena vs @WWEBrayWyatt
Was different
I always like different
Great stuff#FireflyFunhouseMatch
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 6, 2020
Remember guys, wrestling is what we make it. FUN. Yes it may have not been everyone’s cup of tea and it was Weird, Crazy and had WTF moments but I was entertained. #FireflyFunhouse
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020
So many little subtle jabs at the business in that #FireflyFunhouse Match.
Cena let them do a lot I never would’ve expected and Bray Wyatt has such a beautiful mind. pic.twitter.com/s2CulIllM0
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2020
