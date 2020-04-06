Killer Kross, Tommy Dreamer, Nikki Cross, Others React To Wyatt vs. Cena Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36

The wrestling world seemed to enjoy the bizarre Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, with the likes of Killer Kross, Tommy Dreamer, Zack Ryder, Nikki Cross, and more all reacting positively to it.

I don’t know what the hell I just watched…but I loved it. #FireflyFunhouseMatch #WrestleMania — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 6, 2020

That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 6, 2020

How do you describe that to somebody?? — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 6, 2020

THAT WAS AMAZING!!! #FireflyFunHouse — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 6, 2020

I need MORE!! That was awesome! Fiend/Cena — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 6, 2020

Legit i thoroughly enjoyed that Fire Fly Funhouse match. I had no idea what to expect, but that was pretty cool. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 6, 2020

Well Dusty Rhodes always said we are making movies@JohnCena vs @WWEBrayWyatt

Was different

I always like different

Great stuff#FireflyFunhouseMatch — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 6, 2020

Remember guys, wrestling is what we make it. FUN. Yes it may have not been everyone’s cup of tea and it was Weird, Crazy and had WTF moments but I was entertained. #FireflyFunhouse — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020