Firefly Funhouse Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

February 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 2-24-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the return of the Firefly Funhouse and more for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The company announced the following on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* Bray Wyatt returns to the Firefly Funhouse.
* Charlotte Flair goes face to face with Rhea Ripley
* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

