FireVelveteenDream Trending On Twitter After Last Night’s NXT

The Velveteen Dream picked up a win on last night’s episode of NXT and there are a lot of people unhappy about it. The term #FireVelveteenDream began trending last night and as of this morning, it still is. If you look at the tweets, it’s largely people who believe that the Dream should be fired due to recent accusations of grooming and sexual misconduct with underage boys. At the time, there was alleged proof, nude photos that people claim to be him and an audio sample with his voice. Dream disappeared from television after the #SpeakingOut movement revealed more claims, but Triple H recently said that he was absent due to a car crash. He also said the WWE investigated the matter and found nothing.

It seems the fans posting the tweets think otherwise, as they brought the examples of proof back up. Many also tagged Triple H, pointing out he’s a father and shouldn’t be okay with this. There’s also a petition going around demanding the same thing. You can see some of the more SFW trending tweets below.

