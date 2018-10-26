WWE News: First 30 Minutes of Evolution To Stream On Twitter, Lita and Trish Stratus Watch Their RAW Main Event, WWE Stock Down Again

– WWE has announced that the first thirty minutes of Sunday’s Evolution PPV will stream on Twitter. Here’s the press release:

As history unfolds this Sunday at WWE Evolution, Twitter will offer the WWE Universe and beyond one additional avenue to view the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the first 30 minutes of Evolution will be simulcast on the social media site — a first for a WWE pay-per-view. The stream will be carried by the @WWE handle as well as @TwitterLive and @TwitterSports, with custom emoji for the hashtags #WWEEvolution, #RondaRousey and #NikkiBella.

The entire show will be available to stream live on the award-winning WWE Network and will feature a Raw Women’s Title Match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship and Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm in the Finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The event will be preceded by the Evolution Kickoff Show at 6 ET/3 PT, which also streams on WWE Network and streams free on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

– The latest edition of WWE Playback features Trish Stratus and Lita watching their RAW main event match from December 6, 2004.

– WWE stock is trading at $70.63, down over five dollars a share on the day.