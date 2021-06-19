wrestling / News
First AEW Rampage Teasers Airs On Dynamite
The first teasers for AEW Rampage aired on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Friday’s episode saw the teasers air during commercial breaks, and you can see it below.
AEW Rampage is set to debut on TNT on August 13th at 10 PM ET. The show will be an hour long and will sometimes be live, while other times it will be taped after Dynamite.
#GameOn
Friday, August 13@AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/FQcuegkRmf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021
Friday, August 13 it's #GameOn@AEWRampage #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/m1NSN6pIkK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021