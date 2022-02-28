First AEW Show In Southern California Reportedly Set To Be Announced

AEW’s first show in southern California will is expected to be announced tomorrow, according to a new report. According to Dave Meltzer’s Daily Update for F4W Online, the belief is that the Young Bucks’ announcement on tomorrow’s BTE will be the date of the promotion’s first show in the area.

The report goes on to note that the story going around was that it will be the Forum in Inglewood, California, which Meltzer notes is traditionally a difficult venue to draw wrestling in. It was https://411mania.com/wrestling/notes-aew-live-event-talks-double-or-nothing-revolution-trios-match-plans/ target=new>reported earlier today that AEW had been in discussions about a potential show in the Forum while planning the lead-up to Double or Nothing on May 29th, though it was not confirmed if anything came of it.

Being the Elite will release tomorrow on YouTube.