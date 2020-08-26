First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed

In a story for People, the Bella Twins gave the world the first look at their sons and also revealed the names of the two babies. Nikki’s son is named Matteo Artemovich. He is the first child for Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev. Meanwhile, Brie’s son is named Buddy Dessert, and is her second child with Daniel Bryan after their daughter Birdie. Matteo was born on July 31 while Buddy arrived a day later. Here are highlights of an interview with the Bellas:

Nikki on being a new mother: “I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life. The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

Nikki on giving birth: “Artem and I were so not prepared. We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn’t get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, ‘You’re going to have to have a c-section.’ I said, ‘No, he’s coming out vaginally.’ I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, ‘Put on the Lumineers!’ And literally we ‘Hey Ho’-ed and ‘-Ophelia’-ed Matteo into this world. I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!”

Brie on going through a second birth: “I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don’t like to come out. When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, ‘No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.’ We didn’t know it was a boy yet. This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert,” she adds. “When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, ‘Oh, I got a boy!’ We were really overwhelmed with joy.”

Meet Matteo and Buddy! Nikki and Brie Bella Introduce Their Boys to the World: 'We're So in Love' https://t.co/fyPqyhnCus pic.twitter.com/OU8MbNCszM — People (@people) August 26, 2020

Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 💙 7/31/2020 💙 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in.@artemchigvintse pic.twitter.com/DqKYvBRXET — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 26, 2020