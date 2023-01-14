First Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

We have our first match set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Friday’s show that Daniel Garcia will face Action Andretti on next week’s episode.

The match is the sole bout set for the show thus far. Rampage airs next Friday on TBS and will be taped next Wednesday in Fresno, California.