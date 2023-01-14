wrestling / News

First Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

January 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

We have our first match set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Friday’s show that Daniel Garcia will face Action Andretti on next week’s episode.

We have our first match set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Friday’s show that Daniel Garcia will face Action Andretti on next week’s episode.

The match is the sole bout set for the show thus far. Rampage airs next Friday on TBS and will be taped next Wednesday in Fresno, California.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading