wrestling / News
First Bouts Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
AEW Collision returns to Saturday night next week and the first matches are set. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
* Hologram returns
