First Bouts Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW Collision returns to Saturday night next week and the first matches are set. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
* Hologram returns

