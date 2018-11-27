First City Revealed to Get XFL Team For 2020 Launch

The first city has been revealed as a host for a team in the relaunched XFL. KSDK reports that St. Louis is set to host a team, being one of eight teams to play in the first rebooted season. The remaining seven teams will be announced next week.

St. Louis is currently without a football team, having lost their NFL franchise when the Rams moved to Los Angeles at the end of the 2015 season. The new team will play ten games in the first XFL season, five of which will be held in St. Louis at the Dome at America’s Center.

Vince McMahon announced in January that the league would be returning in 2020. McMahon is expected to spend $500 million relaunching the league, which will be run by McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.