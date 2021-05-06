First Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Title Tournament

The first competitor has been announced for the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. Tonight’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday saw Maria Kanellis announce Rok-C as the first entrant in the tournament.

Rok-C is a Texan talent who has competed for a variety of promotions including GCW, Reality of Wrestling, Mission Pro, Heavy Metal Wrestling, and New Texas Pro. You can see tweets from Kanellis and Rok-C reacting to the news below: