First Competitors Announced For MLW Battle Riot IV
May 19, 2022 | Posted by
MLW Battle Riot IV takes next month, and the first five competitors have been announced for the match. MLW announced on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion that the following names are the first set for the 40-man match:
* Lince Dorado
* Marshall Von Erich
* Alex Kane
* Calvin Tankman
* Killer Kross
The show takes place on June 23rd from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.
Who will riot in NYC? It's time to find out which competitors will enter this years Battle Riot with the Battle Riot control center.https://t.co/BTyTHwZppn pic.twitter.com/f6Jvpdd4w5
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 20, 2022