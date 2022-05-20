First Competitors Announced For MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW Battle Riot IV takes next month, and the first five competitors have been announced for the match. MLW announced on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion that the following names are the first set for the 40-man match:

* Lince Dorado

* Marshall Von Erich

* Alex Kane

* Calvin Tankman

* Killer Kross

The show takes place on June 23rd from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.