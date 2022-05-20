wrestling / News

First Competitors Announced For MLW Battle Riot IV

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Battle Riot IV Image Credit: MLW

MLW Battle Riot IV takes next month, and the first five competitors have been announced for the match. MLW announced on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion that the following names are the first set for the 40-man match:

* Lince Dorado
* Marshall Von Erich
* Alex Kane
* Calvin Tankman
* Killer Kross

The show takes place on June 23rd from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

