First Two Competitors Set For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Impact Bound For Glory

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet has its first two competitors at Impact Bound For Glory next month. Impact announced on Wednesday that PCO and Gisele Shaw are the first competitors set for the bout, which takes place at the October 7th PPV.

As noted, the match was announced earlier today. It has a Royal Rumble-like format and is eligible for competitors of all genders, with the competitors entering the ring at a set interval and eliminations occurring when they go over the top rope. The winner gets a shot at any Impact championship at any point.