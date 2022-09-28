wrestling / News
First Two Competitors Set For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Impact Bound For Glory
The Call Your Shot Gauntlet has its first two competitors at Impact Bound For Glory next month. Impact announced on Wednesday that PCO and Gisele Shaw are the first competitors set for the bout, which takes place at the October 7th PPV.
As noted, the match was announced earlier today. It has a Royal Rumble-like format and is eligible for competitors of all genders, with the competitors entering the ring at a set interval and eliminations occurring when they go over the top rope. The winner gets a shot at any Impact championship at any point.
The Call Your Shot Gauntlet RETURNS to #BoundForGlory Friday, October 7th at 8PM LIVE ON PPV!
Stay tuned for the reveal of the first participants later today!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/1zQ6i1nlB9 or https://t.co/7hRk6wA79h! pic.twitter.com/SguX1GBd7S
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
.@PCOisNotHuman enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory Friday, October 7th at 8PM LIVE ON PPV!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/kt2dTzdRSi
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/dhhyC3AKtK or https://t.co/7hRk6wA79h!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Pbhen2ZjLh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
.@GiseleShaw08 enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory Friday, October 7th at 8PM LIVE ON PPV!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/kt2dTzvsJQ
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/dhhyC3Slli or https://t.co/7hRk6wRI0P!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/G1OZPNv1JW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF Takes Shot at Writer For Comparing ‘Devil Worshipper’ T-Shirt To Swastikas
- Jake Roberts Says Jerry Lawler Told Him That Pouring Alcohol On Him Was Vince McMahon’s Idea
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan
- Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character