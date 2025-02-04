wrestling / News
First Competitors Qualify For Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw
The first competitors have qualified for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Liv Morgan defeat IYO SKY by DQ after she went after Rhea Ripley and got hit, causing her to move on to the PPV. In addition, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber and another shot at WrestleMania.
The two are the first officially set for the show, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US & Netflix internationally.
"LOOK AT IT, SKA BOY!"#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/302o7fP2Tm
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025
CM Punk VENCE a Sami Zayn con el GTS en un GRAN final de un COMBATAZO, y se suma a John Cena como clasificado para la Elimination Chamber masculina en Toronto. Un paso más cerca de WrestleMania.
Qué combatazo… y ahora, Cena y Punk compartirán Chamber. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/a9x52bzRfl
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 4, 2025
Esto es increíble. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8zEDjwVicU
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News
- Jey Uso Explains What John Cena Said To Him After Winning Royal Rumble
- JBL Recalls Leaving Survivor Series ’97 Before Montreal Screwjob, Regrets Not Being There
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination