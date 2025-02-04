First Competitors Qualify For Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw

The first competitors have qualified for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Liv Morgan defeat IYO SKY by DQ after she went after Rhea Ripley and got hit, causing her to move on to the PPV. In addition, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber and another shot at WrestleMania.

The two are the first officially set for the show, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US & Netflix internationally.