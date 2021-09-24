First Competitors Set For Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match At Impact Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has revealed the first two competitors for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. On Thursday’s episode, Willie Mack announced that he was entering the match. Brian Myers then interrupted the interview, which also featured Rich Swann, and said that he was also entering the match.

The match will grant the winner a championship match of their choice. Both Mack and Myers said they would be going after Christian Cage’s Impact World Championship.