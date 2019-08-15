wrestling / News

First Competitors Set For Captain’s Challenge on 205 Live

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Captain's Challenge 1 205 Live

– The first competitors have been revealed for the ten-man Captain’s Challenge tag team match on next week’s 205 Live. Captains Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan revealed that their first team members will be Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher, respectively. The reveals were made on Twitter.

The match will take place on next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network after Smackdown.

