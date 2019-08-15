First Competitors Set For Captain’s Challenge on 205 Live

– The first competitors have been revealed for the ten-man Captain’s Challenge tag team match on next week’s 205 Live. Captains Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan revealed that their first team members will be Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher, respectively. The reveals were made on Twitter.

The match will take place on next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network after Smackdown.

the first man to congratulate me after i forced oney lorcan to pass out on #205live this week was @ariyadaivariwwe. and as my first pick he can't wait to kick mr. lorcan's ass next week in the #captainschallengematch! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 15, 2019