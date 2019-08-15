wrestling / News
First Competitors Set For Captain’s Challenge on 205 Live
– The first competitors have been revealed for the ten-man Captain’s Challenge tag team match on next week’s 205 Live. Captains Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan revealed that their first team members will be Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher, respectively. The reveals were made on Twitter.
The match will take place on next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network after Smackdown.
the first man to congratulate me after i forced oney lorcan to pass out on #205live this week was @ariyadaivariwwe. and as my first pick he can't wait to kick mr. lorcan's ass next week in the #captainschallengematch!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 15, 2019
THE FIRST PERSON I CHOOSE TO HAVE ON MY TEAM IS GENTLEMAN JACK GALLAGHER BECAUSE HE WAS THE FIRST PERSON TO HAVE MY BACK AFTER 205 LIVE ON TUESDAY AND BECAUSE HE HAS A MUSTACHE AND HE KNOWS KARATE
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson Sells Hundreds of Thousands Of Shares of Stock
- WWE Has Reportedly Reached Out To The Rock For Smackdown 20th Anniversary Show
- AAA Reportedly Appealing To Young Talent By Saying They Are A Gateway To AEW
- Sean Waltman Talks Sasha Banks’ Return on Raw, Becoming a Regular at WWE Performance Center