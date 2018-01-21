wrestling / News
First Confirmed 2018 Release Dates For WWE DVDs, Plans For Rest of the Year
– The first confirmed release dates for WWE’s DVD slate have been released. PWInsider has confirmed the following release dates and tentative plans for other releases:
* January 16th – WWE Tag Team Collection (4 animated WWE Studios movies)
* January 23rd – WWE Clash of Champions 2017.
* February 6th – Best of Raw and Smackdown 2017.
* March 6th – 2018 WWE Royal Rumble.
* March 20th – Best of WWE NXT 2017.
* April 3rd – Raw 25th Anniversary.
* April 17th – WWE Elimination Chamber & Fast Lane PPVs.
* May 1st – Best of the Hardy Boyz.
* May 15th – WWE Wrestlemania 34.
* May 29th – Unreleased: Randy Savage Matches.
Other 2018 Planned Releases:
* Best of 2017 – PPV matches
* 30th Anniversary of Summerslam
* A new title devoted to The Shield
* Best of the Hardy Boyz
* “Unreleased” Collection for Shawn Michaels
* A feature documentary on AJ Styles
* Shane McMahon’s “Craziest Moments”
* A collection of WWE 24 documentaries