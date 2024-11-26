wrestling / News

UPDATED: Three Continental Classic Matches Set For AEW Dynamite

November 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

UPDATED: A third Continental Classic match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced late on Monday that Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli will also take place on the show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

The first matches in the 2024 Continental Classic are set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin are set for Wednesday’s show to kick off the Gold and Blue League bouts, respectively.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading