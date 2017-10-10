First Details on the 2017 NJPW Super Jr. Tag Tournament

– The 2017 NJPW Super Jr. tag tournament will be taking place later this month during the Power Struggle tour. Here are the details…

On October 23

* KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato vs. Roppongi 3K

* Titan & Dragon Lee vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi

On October 29

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

The semifinals will take place on October 30th, while the finals will take place at the November 5th Power Struggle event.