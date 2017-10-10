wrestling / News
First Details on the 2017 NJPW Super Jr. Tag Tournament
– The 2017 NJPW Super Jr. tag tournament will be taking place later this month during the Power Struggle tour. Here are the details…
On October 23
* KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato vs. Roppongi 3K
* Titan & Dragon Lee vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi
On October 29
* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku
The semifinals will take place on October 30th, while the finals will take place at the November 5th Power Struggle event.