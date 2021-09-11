First Entrance and Set Photos Surface for AEW Dark at Universal Studios, Notes on TV Taping Plans

– AEW is kicking off its new TV tapings for the new studio format for AEW Dark this weekend at Universal Studios Orlando. The first photos have surfaced on Twitter showing the ring, entrance, and stage setup for the Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios Orlando, which you can view below. This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter also had some additional details regarding plans for the tapings.

Additionally, WrestlingInc.com reports that Tony Khan made an appearance at today’s TV tapings and thanked the fans, along with going over some of the history of running at Universal Studios.

Per the Observer Newsletter, AEW plans to tape about four Dark shows at Universal Studios once a month. Each session will reportedly film about two shows worth of material at about 90 minutes per episode in length. On the select editions of AEW Rampage that will be live TV broadcasts, AEW is planning on taping Dark shows at those major arenas.

The AEW Dark Zone! pic.twitter.com/7Gs10ySkHD — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021

Scoop #1: Tony Khan is out, puts over the history of running Universal Studios Thanks us all for being here Should be a fun show! pic.twitter.com/LeyXR7M1LE — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021

Pictures of the new AEW Dark set at Universal Studios. pic.twitter.com/7uTHZNKd7T — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 11, 2021