First Entrants Revealed for New Japan KOPW Title Tournament

During night five of NJPW Summer Struggle early this morning, it was announced that Kazuchika Okada and Yujiro Takahashi will be the first two participants in the New Japan KOPW title tournament. Okada cut a promo on Takahashi at the show and suggested their first round match be a 3 on 1 handicap match, with Okada at the disadvantage.

Okada: Sorry to say this during the NEVER tournament, but Yujiro, you're going to be in the KOPW 2020 right? Let's you and I go at it in the first round! And my rules? One on three, handicap match is no problem with me! LIVE: https://t.co/RYhcBRDdOD#njpw #njsst #KOPW2020 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 6, 2020

There will be eight wrestlers in the tournament, which begins on August 26 in Korakuen Hall, with the finals on August 29 at Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium. The wrestlers will suggest stipulations and the fans will decide which stipulation is chosen for the matches. The winners of the four singes matches on August 26 will face off in a fatal four-way on August 29. Whoever is KOPW champion at the end of the year will get a trophy and then a new champion will be decided the next year.