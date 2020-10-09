wrestling / News
AEW News: First Episode Of Dynamite Released In Full, Matt Hardy Video With Private Party
October 8, 2020
– The first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite is now available in full online. AEW posted the first episode, which aired on October 2nd, 2019, on YouTube and you can check it out below:
– Matt Hardy’s latest video is online, featuring Private Party. You can see the video below:
“Myself and Private Party break down what we have in common, why we run together. The “Hardy Party” may vary in age and lifestyle, but we share very special passion and bond. Always strive to make the future better for the generation that follows you.”