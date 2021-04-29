wrestling / News
First Episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Released
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
ROH has released the first episode of their Women’s Division Wednesday show. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
Women’s wrestling in ROH is reborn as four debuting newcomers face off in a tag team match to prove their worthiness for the Women’s Championship Tournament this summer!
