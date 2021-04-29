wrestling / News

First Episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Released

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

ROH has released the first episode of their Women’s Division Wednesday show. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

Women’s wrestling in ROH is reborn as four debuting newcomers face off in a tag team match to prove their worthiness for the Women’s Championship Tournament this summer!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading