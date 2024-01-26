wrestling / News
First Episode of Returning TNA Xplosion Now Available
January 26, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has released the first new episode of TNA Xplosion in years, which returns after the company’s recent rebrand. It takes the place of Before the Impact. The episode is available to watch online on TNA+, and will be every Friday. It will be available on Youtube on Tuesday.
It features two matches every week along with other segments.
