First Episode of Returning TNA Xplosion Now Available

January 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has released the first new episode of TNA Xplosion in years, which returns after the company’s recent rebrand. It takes the place of Before the Impact. The episode is available to watch online on TNA+, and will be every Friday. It will be available on Youtube on Tuesday.

It features two matches every week along with other segments.

