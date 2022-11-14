First Ever Inductees For Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Includes Madusa, Luna Vachon, More

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of inductees, which includes Madusa, Luna Vachon and others. The full list also includes:

* Mildred Burke

* Cora Livingston

* Beverly Shade

* Toni Rose & Donna Christanello

* Susan ‘Tex’ Green

* Rita Marie Chatterton

* Carlena ‘Jazz’ Begnaud

* Iryna Merleni

* Luna Vachon

* Madusa

* Marva Scott

* Babs Wingo

* Ethel Johnson

* GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling)

* Tom Burke

* Laurene Landon

* Jamie Hemmings

* Lori McGee

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) https://womenswrestlinghalloffame.com/ was founded in 2021 by Pro Wrestling TagTeam “The Pitbull’s (Mad Dogs of War)” which consists of ECW original Angel Orsini, award-winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/, ECW original Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf , and NWA Hall of Famer Susan Tex Green. The purpose is to preserve historic integrity of women’s wrestling both professional and amateur.

The hall of fame was inspired by the documentary on women’s wrestling “Circle of Champions” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6065506/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1.Directed by Annino and Orsini. Evan Ginzburg of the Academy Award nominated film “The Wrestler” is the associate producer of the documentary which will be finished fall of 2023. This is the official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8n2ZTVru-s the film is a New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com production.

The following eras are considered per nomination (1800’s to 1910’s) Pre Radio-Era, (1920’s-1950’s) Radio Era, (1950’s to 1970’s) Early TV Era, (1980’s to 2000) Modern TV Era, and (2000’s-Present) Internet Era. The Amateur category is reserved for female Olympians and collegiate Athletes. In order to be considered for nomination both pro and amateur candidates must have made a significant contribution to women’s wrestling.

This year’s inaugural 2023 class will include first ever women’s champion Cora Livingston, First NWA Women’s Champion Mildred Burke, Beverly Shade, Toni Rose & Donna Christanello (tag team), first openly gay female wrestler Susan “Tex” Green, first female referee in WWE Rita Marie Chatterton, WWE Champion Carlene “Jazz” Begnaud, Olympic gold medalist Iryna Merleni, WWE Hall of Famer Luna Vachon, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa. Marva Scott, Babs Wingo, first African American champion Ethel Johnson, and GLOW Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will be honored for being a groundbreaking all female TV show and promotion. Others honored for media awards will be historian Tom Burke, actress Laurene Landon, journalist Jamie Hemmings, and the nobility award to Lori McGee.

The symbol chosen to represent the women’s wrestling hall of fame is the Greek goddess of war & wisdom Athena. This will launch a women’s equality movement. The movement will be led by NEMHOF’s CEO Amanda Epstein. The hall of fame is online but each induction will travel to various locations. This is symbolic of what pro wrestling actually is.

The first installment will occur prematurely on December 17, 2022 at Icons of Wrestling www.iconsofwrestling.net 2300 Arena aka ECW Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

African American pioneers Babs Wingo, Ethel Johnson induction will be in Ohio through wrestling legend Bobby Fulton’s promotion World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling. This was inspired by Chris Bournea’s documentary Lady Wrestler www.ladywrestlermovie.com

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame will be teamed up with the International Wrestling Hall of Fame www.prowrestlinghall.org in Albany, New York.

