First-Ever Iron Survivor Matches Set For NXT Deadline, Rules Revealed

Next month’s NXT Deadline will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor matches, as Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT. Michaels announced on tonight’s show that men’s and women’s iterations of the brand new match type will take place at the December 10th PPV, with the winners becoming the #1 contenders to their respective top championships on the brand.

The rules of the match are as follows:

* Five competitors will be in the match, with a 25-minute time limit.

* Two competitors start the match, with new entrants every five minutes

* A pinfall, submission, or disqualification awards one point and sends the loser to a penalty box for 90 seconds, after which they can return to the match

* The competitor with the most points in 25 minutes win the match

As noted, WWE filed a trademark for “Iron Survivor” on November 10th. Competitors in the matches will be revealed in the coming weeks.