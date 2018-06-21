First Ever Rocks Off Wrestling Boat Announced with Tommy Dreamer, Joey Janela And More

New York concert promoters Rocks Off have announced the first-ever Rocks Off Wrestling Boat, a three-hour cruise that happens in August during Summerslam weekend. Here’s the press release:

THE 1ST ANNUAL ROCKS OFF WRESTLING BOAT SETS SAIL SUMMERSLAM WEEKEND IN NEW YORK CITY! WRESTLING PERSONALITY KEVIN GILL AND CONCERT PROMOTERS ROCKS OFF TEAM UP TO PRESENT THIS ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXTRAVAGAZNA

Featuring ECW Original TOMMY DREAMER, former WWE Superstar HURRICANER HELMS, former WWE Superstar MATT STRIKER, Indie Legend JOEY JANELA and many more

SATURDAY AUGUST 18th, 2018 Setting Sail from Noon-3pm

Aboard the Luxury Harbor Lights Cruise Ship

Live Wrestling on the Top Deck of a Boat in Front of the Statue of Liberty – for the First Time Ever!

EVENT WEBSITE: http://rocksoff.com/shows/6179

It’s a history making, record breaking, first time opportunity to meet and greet wrestling stars, see the sights of NYC, and witness the mayhem as titans collide on a 3 hour boat cruise of NYC!

There are 3 decks to explore which gives you mind-blowing views of The Statue Of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, Freedom Tower, and the entire NYC skyline!

It’s not just a feast for the eyes, because along with the included views, are the world-famous NYC bagels and coffee! Plus there are optional full-service bars, and delicious menu options from Sancho’s Cantina!

This is an extremely intimate event, and there are very limited tickets available. Here’s how it’s going down:

VIP EXPERIENCE:

Deck 1: Before the boat leaves, get up close and personal with the talent at the VIP meet and greet, signing & photo opportunity! Includes a complimentary autographed 8×10, and a complimentary photo opportunity with each of the featured wrestlers!

Deck 2: Explore the wrestlers’ merchandise and enjoy the complimentary coffee and bagels!

Deck 3: The “top rope” of our lovely host boat The Harbor Lights is where the in-ring action will commence once we hit the waters of New Jersey! Witness a full wrestling show as you see the sights and enjoy the ride!

Signed to Appear for VIP Experience, AND in-ring action:

– Tommy Dreamer! The Innovator Of Violence and ECW Original is seen everywhere from House Of Hardcore to WWE to Lucha Underground, Sirius XM and Impact Wrestling these days and is one of the most beloved/feared men in wrestling for a reason. Loved by fans, hated by his opponents, Tommy Dreamer is Pro Wrestling.

-The Hurricane Shane Helms! Stand Back! Because the former WWE and WCW Cruiserweight champion and wrestling renaissance man is coming through! in addition to appearing at this year’s Royal Rumble, Shane defeated The Rock, and blazed trails for cruiserweight and masked wrestlers, invented more moves than most wrestlers know how to do, and is still making moves in Ring Of Honor and all over the wrestling world!

-Matt Striker! His love of wrestling took him from Bayside, NY to WWE and around the world. It didn’t matter if he was facing John Cena, or being a part of the new ECW, on the mic or in the ring, Matt gives his all to everything he does. His passion and intellect delights your ears and enlightens your mind on Lucha Underground, and when we set sail for greatness on August 18th, you can bet “Your Teacher” will be schooling fools!!!!!

-“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela with The Bad Girl Penelope Ford! Redefining the meaning of Asbury Park Hard Core, Joey Janela can do it all. His groundbreaking series of live events have drawn thousands of people across diverse locations like Orlando, New Orleans, and NYC. And his take no prisoners style and intense dedication to his craft has gotten Joey to the top of Game Changer Wrestling, MLW, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and everywhere he chooses to compete worldwide. As always, his lovely and dangerous squeeze will be by his side.

Many more wrestlers to be announced soon!

Bodyslams, Bagels, Brews, AND VIEWS!

VIP Boarding begins at 10:30 am.

We depart at Noon, and We return to dock at 3pm, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day and night!!!!

VIP $99.99

“After years of bringing Pro Wrestling such as Dragon’s Gate, Evolve and Chikara to iconic NYC venues such as BB King’s and the Highline Ballroom, it’s been dream of mine to host wrestling on a boat. So stoked that along with the OG Kevin Gill, Rocks Off is finally able to present a set of mat classics on the high seas!” – Jake Szufnarowski, Rocks Off

“I’ve had the pleasure of producing wrestling events at venues as diverse as The Red Rocks Amphitheater, and The Gathering Of The Juggalos! As a Queens, NY native, I’ve experienced the greatest fans in the world, at all the legendary wrestling venues NYC has to offer from the Mad House Of The Extreme to The Manhattan Center/Hammerstein Ballroom, to the One and only Madison Square Garden…now I’m honored to combine all of these experiences into the christening of a new experience with The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat!” – Kevin Gill, Podcaster / Wrestling Personality Extraordinaire