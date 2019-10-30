First-Ever WWE Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia to Take Place at Crown Jewel

– WWE will hold its first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel. The company announced during a press conference on Wednesday morning at King Fahd International Stadium that Lacey Evans will face Natalya at the show.

As reported on Tuesday, Natalya and Evans along with Lana were seen in Saudi Arabia with the WWE crew. Crown Jewel streams live on WWE Network on Thursday at 1 PM ET. The updated card is:

* WWE Championship Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (Match cannot be stopped for any reason)

* WWE United States Championship Match: Battle Royal Winner vs. AJ Styles

* World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

* Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura)

* Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

* Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

* Kickoff 20-Man Battle Royal US Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, No Way Jose