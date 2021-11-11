wrestling / News
First Finalist Set For MLW 2021 Opera Cup
We have our first finalist for MLW’s 2021 Opera Cup after this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw Davey Richards defeat Bobby Fish to advance to the finals of the tournament.
Richards is set to face the winner of Calvin Tankman vs. TJP at MLW War Chamber, which was taped over the weekend.
Main Event time and it's an #OperaCup🏆 Semi-Finals match as @theBobbyFish goes one on one against @RichardsWesley.
#MLWFusion
▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/nyFpn8g2GY
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021
.@RichardsWesley makes it look so easy.
#MLWFusion
▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/AGGw0FouWv
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021
PK followed up with a Brainbuster by @RichardsWesley #MLWFusion
▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/xNKEPiIUEC
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021
