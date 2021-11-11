wrestling / News

First Finalist Set For MLW 2021 Opera Cup

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Opera Cup

We have our first finalist for MLW’s 2021 Opera Cup after this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw Davey Richards defeat Bobby Fish to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Richards is set to face the winner of Calvin Tankman vs. TJP at MLW War Chamber, which was taped over the weekend.

