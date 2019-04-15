First Four Names Announced For NJPW G1 Climax in Dallas

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first four names for the G1 Climax show in Dallas on July 6, which includes Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White. The event happens at the American Airlines Center. Here’s the press release:

Okada, Ibushi, Jay White, Naito will all be part of G1 Climax 29 opening day in Dallas!

On July 6, G1 CLIMAX 29 will kick off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

We can confirm that the four headliners at Madison Square Garden—Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White— will all be making their return to the US to be a part of the opening day.

G1 CLIMAX comes to the US for the first time in Dallas, TX this summer, kicking off a grueling month-long tournament featuring the top wrestlers of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. See you in Dallas!

Wrestlers Confirmed for G1 CLIMAX 29 at American Airlines Center

・Kazuchika Okada (IWGP Heavyweight Champion)

・Kota Ibushi (IWGP Intercontinental Champion)

・Tetsuya Naito

・Jay White