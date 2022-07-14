First Four Talents Confirmed For WWE Tryouts Before Summerslam

As previously reported, WWE will host talent tryouts before this year’s Summerslam, and for the first-time ever fans will be allowed to watch. PWInsider reports that the first four talents that will tryout for WWE have been confirmed. They include:

* Derrian Gobourne: Gobourne is 21 years old and signed a WWE NIL deal last month. She is a six-time All-American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics.

* Lenaya Griffin: A track & field star for Long Beach State University. Previously named Track Athlete of the Week for the week of April 12, 2022 by BigWest.Org.

* Lea Simone Mitchell: A graduate of Michigan State University, who was on the gymnastics team for five years.

* Lamont McDougle: A defensive lineman for the University of Texas at San Antonio. He also played football for Washington State and West Virginia.

You can see video footage of the four below.