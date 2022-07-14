wrestling / News
First Four Talents Confirmed For WWE Tryouts Before Summerslam
As previously reported, WWE will host talent tryouts before this year’s Summerslam, and for the first-time ever fans will be allowed to watch. PWInsider reports that the first four talents that will tryout for WWE have been confirmed. They include:
* Derrian Gobourne: Gobourne is 21 years old and signed a WWE NIL deal last month. She is a six-time All-American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics.
* Lenaya Griffin: A track & field star for Long Beach State University. Previously named Track Athlete of the Week for the week of April 12, 2022 by BigWest.Org.
* Lea Simone Mitchell: A graduate of Michigan State University, who was on the gymnastics team for five years.
* Lamont McDougle: A defensive lineman for the University of Texas at San Antonio. He also played football for Washington State and West Virginia.
You can see video footage of the four below.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match