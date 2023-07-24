wrestling / News
First Fourteen Wrestlers, First Match Announced For NJPW All Star Junior Festival
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first fourteen wrestlers for the NJPW All Star Junior Festival, as well as the first match. That match will see AEW’s Nick Wayne team with Jordan Oliver (GCW) against El Desperado (NJPW) and Mao (DDT). The other talent announced include:
* YOH (NJPW)
* Clark Connors (NJPW)
* Blake Christian (GCW)
* Master Wato (NJPW)
* Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW)
* Rocky Romero (NJPW)
* Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate)
* Mike Bailey (Impact Wrestling)
* DOUKI (NJPW)
* Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate)
The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 19.
