WWE News: First Full FOX Ad For Smackdown Online, Four Things to Know Before Raw

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Smackdown Fox

– FOX is gearing up for Smackdown’s debut in October, and aired their first full ad for the show on Sunday night. You can see the video below via Twitter. Smackdown moves to Friday nights on October 4th and will air live on the broadcast network.

– The latest WWE Now video is online, with four things you need to know before tonight’s Raw:

