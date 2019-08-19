wrestling / News
WWE News: First Full FOX Ad For Smackdown Online, Four Things to Know Before Raw
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX is gearing up for Smackdown’s debut in October, and aired their first full ad for the show on Sunday night. You can see the video below via Twitter. Smackdown moves to Friday nights on October 4th and will air live on the broadcast network.
The first commercial for #WWE #SDLive on FOX aired Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/5aKwCiQ4AA
— Kenton (@Kenton_la) August 19, 2019
– The latest WWE Now video is online, with four things you need to know before tonight’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Under Fire For Insulting Jordynne Grace’s Appearance On Twitter
- Bruce Prichard On If Eddie Guerrero’s Title Reign Was Disappointing, Recalls Eddie Getting JBL Over
- Jim Ross on What Vince McMahon is Like in the Boardroom, Vince Being Easily Distracted and Swayed
- Edge On How His Surprise Summerslam Appearance Happened, Says He Feels He Could Wrestle Tomorrow