Various News: First Guest Announced For Starrcast III, Aron Stevens Returning To Wrestling, MLW To Debut In Dallas

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Starrcast III

– Mick Foley has been announced as the first guest for Starrcast III, which happens August 29 – September 1, during the weekend of AEW All Out in Chicago.

– Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Pro has announced that Aron Stevens will make his return to wrestling at an upcoming event.

– MLW is set to make its debut in Dallas soon and the event will be built around the debut of Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

