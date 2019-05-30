Various News: First Guest Announced For Starrcast III, Aron Stevens Returning To Wrestling, MLW To Debut In Dallas

– Mick Foley has been announced as the first guest for Starrcast III, which happens August 29 – September 1, during the weekend of AEW All Out in Chicago.

He’s a hardcore legend. He’s a former World Champion. He’s a Hall of Famer & we’re proud to announce him as our first guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome @RealMickFoley to Chicago, Labor Day weekend! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/8Nm9cpJLjq — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) May 30, 2019

– Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Pro has announced that Aron Stevens will make his return to wrestling at an upcoming event.

The date is selected! Our inaugural Battle Arts PRO show will be July 13 2019 @ the Don Kolov Arena, Mississauga. Stay tuned for marketing & press conference info. Our first BIG announcement is the RETURN OF ARON STEVENS fka Damian Sandow #ProWrestling #ProfessionalWrestling — Battle Arts PRO (@BattleArts_PRO) May 29, 2019

– MLW is set to make its debut in Dallas soon and the event will be built around the debut of Marshall and Ross Von Erich.