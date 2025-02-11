wrestling / News

First Guests Announced For WrestleCon Las Vegas: Sting, Lita, Ric Flair, More

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting WrestleCon Las Vegas Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced the first set of guests for WrestleCon Las Vegas over WrestleMania 41 weekend. The convention announced the following guests on Tuesday for the event:

* Mike Tyson
* The Dudley Boyz
* Ric Flair
* Saraya
* Sting
* Celeste Bolin
* The Hardys
* Dennis Rodman
* Lita
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Paul Wight
* Matt Cardona

The show runs from April 17th through the 20th at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

