First Guests Announced For WrestleCon Las Vegas: Sting, Lita, Ric Flair, More
February 11, 2025 | Posted by
WrestleCon has announced the first set of guests for WrestleCon Las Vegas over WrestleMania 41 weekend. The convention announced the following guests on Tuesday for the event:
* Mike Tyson
* The Dudley Boyz
* Ric Flair
* Saraya
* Sting
* Celeste Bolin
* The Hardys
* Dennis Rodman
* Lita
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Paul Wight
* Matt Cardona
The show runs from April 17th through the 20th at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.