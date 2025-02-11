First Guests Announced For WrestleCon Las Vegas: Sting, Lita, Ric Flair, More

WrestleCon has announced the first set of guests for WrestleCon Las Vegas over WrestleMania 41 weekend. The convention announced the following guests on Tuesday for the event:

* Mike Tyson

* The Dudley Boyz

* Ric Flair

* Saraya

* Sting

* Celeste Bolin

* The Hardys

* Dennis Rodman

* Lita

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Paul Wight

* Matt Cardona

The show runs from April 17th through the 20th at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.