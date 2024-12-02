wrestling / News
First Half Hour Of Tonight’s WWE Raw To Air Commercial-free
December 2, 2024
WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed this afternoon that the first 30 minutes of the show will be commercial-free.
The show will open with a CM Punk segment. Here is the updated card:
* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth
* Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament opening round triple threat: Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler
* CM Punk to kickoff the show
* New Day 10-Year Anniversary celebration
