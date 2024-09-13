wrestling / News
First Half-Hour Of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown To Be Commercial-Free
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
The first half-hour of tonight’s WWE Smackdown debut on USA Network will be commercial-free. WWE posted a video with Smackdown GM Nick Aldis announcing that the first 30 minutes of tonight’s show, which kicks off with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, will air without ads.
The announced matches for tonight’s show are:
* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & TBD
🚨 🚨 🚨 @RealNickAldis has just announced the first 30 MINUTES of tonight's #SmackDown premiere on @USANetwork will be COMMERCIAL-FREE!!!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/jKqXvE8LyK
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling