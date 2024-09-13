First Half-Hour Of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown To Be Commercial-Free

The first half-hour of tonight’s WWE Smackdown debut on USA Network will be commercial-free. WWE posted a video with Smackdown GM Nick Aldis announcing that the first 30 minutes of tonight’s show, which kicks off with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, will air without ads.

The announced matches for tonight’s show are:

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & TBD