First Hour of Raw to Be Commercial-Free

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Logo 2019 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that the first hour of Raw will be without ads. The company announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon, as you can see below.

Raw airs tonight starting at 8 PM ET on USA Network.

