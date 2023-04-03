wrestling / News
First Hour of Raw to Be Commercial-Free
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the first hour of Raw will be without ads. The company announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon, as you can see below.
Raw airs tonight starting at 8 PM ET on USA Network.
BREAKING: The first hour of #WWERaw after #WrestleMania will be commercial-free TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USANetwork!
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More