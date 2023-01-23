First Hour of Raw XXX Will Be Ad-Free, Updated Card

Tonight’s special 30th anniversary episode of Raw will air its first hour commercial-free, and the lineup has been updated. WWE posted a video with Byron Saxton announcing that the first hour will air without ads, and that the Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley match for the US Championship will now be a No Disqualification bout.

The lineup for the show is:

* WWE United States Championship No DQ Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day

* The Trial of Sami Zayn featuring the Tribal Court

* Legends to appear including Booker T, Lita, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page.