First Hour of Tonight’s WWE RAW Will Be Commercial Free

WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be commercial free.

The episode will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble and reportedly, CM Punk addressing his torn triceps he suffered at the Rumble.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also confirmed Cody Rhodes and Bayley, the two Royal Rumble winners, will be on the show. Here is the current card for the show:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed