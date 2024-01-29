wrestling / News
First Hour of Tonight’s WWE RAW Will Be Commercial Free
WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be commercial free.
The episode will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble and reportedly, CM Punk addressing his torn triceps he suffered at the Rumble.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also confirmed Cody Rhodes and Bayley, the two Royal Rumble winners, will be on the show. Here is the current card for the show:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY
* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
.@ScrapDaddyAP announces that the FIRST HOUR of #WWERaw will be commercial-free AND both @itsBayleyWWE & @CodyRhodes will be in the house TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/BWbvobc0IY
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Set To Work With Dominik Mysterio At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Notes on WWE Royal Rumble Change, What Was Revealed at Rehearsals
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
- Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble