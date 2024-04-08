wrestling / News
First Hour Of Tonight’s Raw To Be Commercial-Free
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
The first hour of tonight’s WWE Raw will be commercial-free. WWE posted a video with Adam Pearce, who announced that the first hour of the Raw After Mania episode will air without commercials. Pearce also teased some surprises, noting that “anything and everything can happen; you never know who’s going to show up.”
Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.
🚨 "You're not gonna want to miss it" 🚨
After a historic #WrestleMania XL, @ScrapDaddyAP has announced a commercial-free FIRST HOUR of #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NQB89PSP6c
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
