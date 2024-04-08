wrestling / News

First Hour Of Tonight’s Raw To Be Commercial-Free

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

The first hour of tonight’s WWE Raw will be commercial-free. WWE posted a video with Adam Pearce, who announced that the first hour of the Raw After Mania episode will air without commercials. Pearce also teased some surprises, noting that “anything and everything can happen; you never know who’s going to show up.”

Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.

