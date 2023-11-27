wrestling / News

First Hour of Tonight’s WWE RAW Will Be Commercial Free

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be commercial free. The episode will include the return of CM Punk to RAW, as well as Randy Orton and more.

Joseph Lee

