wrestling / News
First Hour of Tonight’s WWE RAW Will Be Commercial Free
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be commercial free. The episode will include the return of CM Punk to RAW, as well as Randy Orton and more.
🚨🚨🚨
Per @ScrapDaddyAP, the FIRST HOUR of #WWERaw TONIGHT will be completely COMMERCIAL-FREE!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/h1GpB5oy1Y
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2023
